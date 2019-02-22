Two fighters miss weight for UFC Prague, main event greenlit

UFC Prague features a main event bout between light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. The bout is incredibly important to both of them because there are some legitimate title shot implications.

Jan is on a 4-0 run and a fifth win might, and we stress might, put him next in line for Jon Jones given how thin the division has gotten. The same could be said for Thiago since he is on a three fight win streak. Honestly, it is unlikely that a bout with Jones will be awarded to the victor but it has to be considered as a possibility if Jon can get past Anthony Smith at UFC 235.

The co-main is a solid one between Stefan Struve and Roderio De Lima but other than those two names there are only a few more recognizable ones.

Two fighters missed weight and one of them was by a whopping 4 pounds. Here are the full results courtesy of BJPenn.com for Saturday’s event.



The Main Card | 2:00pm ET on ESPN+

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (204)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (255) vs. Stefan Struve (263)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (204) vs. Gian Villante (206)

Liz Carmouche (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)

John Dodson (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Magomed Ankalaev (204) vs. Klidson Abreu (209)*

The Prelims | 11:00 am ET on ESPN+

Dwight Grant (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (171)

Chris Fishgold (145) vs. Daniel Teymur (146)

Veronica Macedo (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155)

Ismail Naurdiev (170) vs. Michel Prazeres (170)

Diego Ferreira (157)** vs. Rustam Khabilov (156)

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155)