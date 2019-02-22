VIDEO: Bellator 217 weigh-ins

The weigh-ins for Bellator 217: “Gallagher vs. Graham” are in the books and Steven Graham vs James Gallagher is a go.

Not surprisingly a few fighters did miss weight which has sadly become a regular occurrence for big promotion cards. Still, those fights will move forward and the event will stay in tact barring a last minute injury or illness.

Check out the highlights and/or you can read the results below the video.

James Gallagher (136) vs. Steven Graham (135.6)

Peter Queally (155.4) vs. Myles Price (155.4)

Kiefer Crosbie (170.6) vs. Daniel Olejniczak (170)

Richie Smullen (145.2) vs. Adam Gustab (145.6)

Charlie Ward (184.8) vs. Jamie Stephenson (185.2)

Ian Cleary (138.4) vs. George Courtney (138.4)

Ryan Curtis (125.8) vs. Luis Gonzales (124.8)

Will Fleury (185.4) vs. Shaun Taylor (190.4) *

Dylan Logan (145.6) vs. Andrew Murphy (145.2)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Hatice Ozyurt (148) *

Richard Kiely (170.4) vs. Mickael Bucher (169.4)

Paul Redmond (156) vs. Charlie Leary (154.6)

Samuel Slater (155.2) vs. Christopher Duncan (155.2)

Walter Gahadza (170.4) vs. Ruben Crawford (170.8)

Iony Razafiarison (142) vs. Olga Ruben (145.4)

Alfie Davies (164.2) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (164