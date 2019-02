Dana White once was in love with how hard Francis Ngannou hit people. Since then he has soured a bit and so have a lot of others. One person who was never impressed it would seem is his opponent for Sunday’s UFC on ESPN 1, Cain Velasquez. The former heavyweight champion scoffed at Dana White’s comparison of Francis’s punching power to getting hit by a Ford Escort. Check out what he said and laugh with us.

Remember when Dana White compared Francis Ngannou's punching power to being hit by a Ford Escort? @cainmma wasn't impressed…



"Ford Escorts suck. They're weak." pic.twitter.com/i2h1HKumn8 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 12, 2019