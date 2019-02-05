ESPN+ hits milestone

The ESPN+ streaming service plays host to archived UFC events but it offers more than that. It also airs live UFC events, analysis shows, weigh-ins, and press conferences. Admittedly the other sports being offered leave a lot to be desired but a UFC fan is in heaven especially for $4.99 a month.

Amazingly, since its first UFC event in January the service has hit a huge number of paid subscribers.

ESPN+ now has 2 million paid subscriptions, double the number from five months ago, Bob Iger says. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 5, 2019

Granted, the UFC events aren’t the whole reason there but you have to admit that it doesn’t hurt.