Nikki Bella wants Cejudo as partner after Cyborg callout

Cris Cyborg apparently called out the Bella Twins and Nikki Bella wasted no time in calling out her new love interest, Henry Cejudo.

The whole Bella and Cejudo back and forth started when Nikki flirted through social media after Henry knocked out TJ Dillashaw. Cejudo responded to her initial tweet by threatening her ex boyfriend John Cena. It continued and has kind of morphed in to its own thing. Somehow facing off with former women’s featherweight champion Chris Cyborg came up and Nikki called for her white knight again.

Can my Bella Army be my tag partner? 😳 Or maybe @HenryCejudo 🤷🏽‍♀️ I’ll need it! Lol N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 5, 2019

The drama is real.