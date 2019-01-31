Even McGregor’s coach wants Cerrone next

With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor suspended for nine months and six months respectively it may be a while until we get to see them scrap. McGregor initially wanted a rematch against the Russian to try and avenge his one sided beatdown tapout loss but it honestly sounds like it won’t be happening anytime soon.

It appears that fan favorite Donald Cerrone may be next for the Irishman after he called McGregor out. It occurred after “Cowboy” dropped back down to the lightweight division and knocked out Alexander Hernandez on January 19th of this year. After some time passed Conor seemed to warm to the idea through social media and now even his coach is on board the Cowboy/Conor train.

We have to admit it would be a money making bout, and a chance for Conor to get back to his winning ways, or for Cowboy to further cement his likely induction as a legend into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Here’s what McGregor’s coach, Owen Roddy told EuroBash:

The Cerrone one, it looks good…It’s a fan favorite fight. Cerrone comes out and he looks to swing and Conor’s going to be looking to knock him out. The banter beforehand, I don’t see it being as…I think it will be funny. Both guys will go back and forth and that will be exciting for fans. I think it would be a very exciting fight.

What do you think? Is this the fight to make for both of them? Let us know in the comments.