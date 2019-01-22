Donald Cerrone’s full fight interview

Donald Cerrone extended his record for most UFC finishes to 16 at UFC Brooklyn this weekend by knocking out Alexander Hernandez. Cowboy was all smiles afterwards when he spoke with the media openly about anything they threw at him. They probably could have told him he wasn’t getting paid and he wouldn’t have missed a step in answering.

Several times during the night on social media a fight with Conor McGregor was slowly being made for him by the fans and he himself eventually joined in. That’s another story so for now just check out how happy he was and what he had to say.

Congrats for your win Cowboy. Well done.

