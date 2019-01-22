Marlom Moraes says he was embarrassed by Dillashaw’s destruction on Saturday

When bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw got absolutely demolished by flyweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn this weekend it shocked pretty much everyone. It also invoked some emotions in others which were far less friendly.

Bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes told Ariel Helwani that he was straight up embarrassed by Dillashaw’s loss. TJ is wearing the 135 belt meaning he is supposed to be the best bantamweight in the world and he just lost to someone fighting at a lighter weight class. His fellow bantamweights feel like he let them down and represented the division poorly. We can sympathize with them to an extent.

There were a lot of factors going in to the defeat but the result is what it is. Here’s what Marlon said on the show.

On today’s show, top bantamweight contender @MMARLONMORAES said he felt “a little bit embarrassed” to see the bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw lose the way he did on Saturday night.



Full: https://t.co/mf8unBk7ts pic.twitter.com/YsvVKRsaOs — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2019