UFC Brooklyn ‘Fight Motion’ highlights Cejudo KO and Cerrone’s brilliance

UFC Brooklyn welcomed the organization to the ESPN+ streaming service with a bang. Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw dropped down to flyweight to meet its champ, Henry Cejudo and let’s just say it didn’t work out so well for TJ. On ESPN proper, Cowboy Cerrone locked in his hall of fame spot by knocking out Alexander Hernandez, and in doing so he extended his record of most finishes to a whopping 16. Check out the action in sweet slow motion, especially Cejudo’s destruction of Dillashaw.

Please like & share: