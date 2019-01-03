Ozzy Man nails the narration for Mayweather vs Tenshin freakshow

The Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Tenshin Nasukawa “fight” in RIZIN that went down on New Year’s Eve was instantly declared a farce the minute it ended. Many fans including former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub thought the fix was in but being honest here it probably wasn’t. A smaller kickboxer fought this generation’s boxing GOAT and couldn’t throw a single kick. So yeah. Boxer.

Ozzy Man is legendary when it comes to color commentating anything and everything from animals to straight up meme videos. It was only natural for him to take this New Year’s freak-show match-up on and he nailed it.

Check out one of the funniest videos about the “fight” you will likely see.