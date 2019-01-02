UFC 232 draws respectable gate from over 15K attendees

Saturday’s UFC 232 event at The Forum in Los Angeles drew 15,862 fans and netted a live gate of just over $2MIL. That’s according to MMAJunkie and pretty amazing given the circumstances.

The event was moved to California from Vegas on a week’s notice thanks to the Jon Jones ‘ atypical’ drug testing situation. Dana White didn’t want to risk a last second hearing with the NSAC that could have prevented Jon from fighting if they ruled against him.

The end result was a successful outing that saw Jones TKO Alexander Gustafsson to recapture the light heavyweight title. So it all worked out in the end?