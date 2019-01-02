Nurmagomedov’s team says Tony Ferguson can wait

Disappointing news came from lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz about their next fight. Since trouncing Conor McGregor in October the Khabib related rumors have been out there that former champ Tony Ferguson would be next. That is the only fight that makes sense in terms of logic and fairness which means the UFC won’t book it.

What might happen is a McGregor rematch because they both made millions in their first tussle. Why would someone who got a taste for big money go back to making middle of the road money? If marketed correctly this would make bank but without a name it would be more credit union and less Wall Street. It’s a sad truth but making money is top priority because the UFC is a business and loves the smell of dollar bills.

Ali told MMAfighting what Khabib’s future would likely be and it as we said before it is a world without Tony Ferguson.

The biggest money fight he can make . At the end of the day, Khabib doesn’t need to fight anybody else for his legacy. He’s done what he’s done. He’s 27-0, he’s 12-0 in the UFC, he’s never been dropped, he’s never been caught, he’s never been knocked down. Let’s talk about a GOAT. No PEDs. We talk about the greatest of all-time, I think that he should be on top of the list, because he never lost to anybody. He’s never lost, he’s never been dropped, he’s never been stitched, nothing.

I love Tony Ferguson — he’s not that, I can tell you that. One-hundred percent, Tony Ferguson is not the next fight, because Tony Ferguson — I need somebody who can sell pay-per-views. At the end of the day, it will be the exact same situation…. We need people who can help us sell pay-per-views, and that’s it.

So who do you think is next for The Eagle? We want Nate Diaz but that’s incredibly wishful thinking.