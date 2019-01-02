REPORT: Chad Mendes retiring?

If this “report” is to be believed it means we are losing Chad Mendes to retirement after his loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232.

Mendes was once thought of as the heir apparent to the undisputed featherweight crown but it was not to be despite fighting for the title multiple times. He has gone 2-4 in his last 6 including a high profile TKO defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor back in 2015. It has been a rough couple of years for Chad so hearing the rumors of a potential retirement really isn’t that surprising.

Here’s what MMA journalist Farah Hannoun posted about the potential retirement on Twitter.

I can confirm that Chad Mendes has indeed decided to retire. Pretty surprised to hear this. He’s still a top level fighter imo. All the best to Chad in his future endeavors. Aldo/Mendes 2 is one of my all time fave fights. He’s been part of some great moments in this sport. 👊🏻🙏🏻 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 30, 2018

What do you think? Will he call it quits?