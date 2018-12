Alexander Gustafsson is fighting Jon Jones for the light heavyweight belt for a second time. The difference now is that the belt sits vacant after Daniel Cormier moved up a weight class. Gus lost a close decision to Jones at UFC 165 and he’s looking for redemption at UFC 232 on December 29th. At a recent media scrum he claims that after they fight this time the Jones era is officially done. Check it out.



