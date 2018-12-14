Jessica Rose-Clark out of UFC on FOX 31

Jessica Rose-Clark was scheduled to face Andrea Lee at UFC on FOX 31 but it was announced today that she is out of the bout due to medical issues. Here’s what MMAFighting shared from UFC officials:



On Friday morning UFC flyweight Jessica-Rose Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete by UFC physicians. As a result the scheduled flyweight bout with Clark and Andrea Lee has been cancelled.

This means that the Trevor Smith vs Zak Cummings has moved from Fight Pass to the Fox Sports 1 prelims. No word on exactly what happened as of now.

