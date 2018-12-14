Bellator 214 weigh in video and results

Bellator 213: “Macfarlane vs. Letourneau” Weigh-In Results: (via MMAmania)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Valerie Letourneau (124.4)

Lyoto Machida (185.9) vs. Rafael Carvalho ()

Neiman Gracie (168.8) vs. Ed Ruth (169.3)

Muhammed Lawal (203.8) vs. Liam McGeary (203.4)

Kona Oliveira (153.7) vs. Nainoa Dung (153.3)

Ryan Dela Cruz (155.6) vs. Spencer Higa (154.8)

Dustin Barca (154) vs. Isaac Hopps (154.1)

Kai Kamaka (136) vs. Shojin Miki (136)

Timothy Teves (143.9) vs. Canaan Kawaihae (145.7)

Maki Pitolo (179.8) vs. Chris Cisneros (178.9) ^1

Kala Hose (208.3) ^2 vs. Marcus Gamble (206)

Russell Mizuguchi (125.7) vs. Michael Nakagawa (123)

^1 Catchweight of 180 lbs.

^2 Hose will be fined 20% of his entire purse including any win bonus.