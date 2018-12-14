UFC 231 Reebok payouts are good for 4 fighters, dismal for others

Look kids. Big Ben. Parliament.

The Reebok payouts are in (via MMAFighting) and if you weren’t in the main or co-main event they are the usual – terrible. Check out the list below.



Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Brian Ortega: $30,000

Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000 def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $30,000

Gunnar Nelson: $10,000 def. Alex Oliveira: $10,000

Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $15,000 def. Jimi Manuwa: $10,000

Nina Ansaroff: $5,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000

Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $10,000

Jessica Eye: $5,000 def. Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000

Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Eryk Anders: $5,000

Brad Katona: $3,500 def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000

Dhiego Lima: $5,000 def. Chad Laprise: $5,000

Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500

Aleksandar Rakic: $3,500 def. Devin Clark: $5,000