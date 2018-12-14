UFC 231 Reebok payouts are good for 4 fighters, dismal for others

Look kids. Big Ben. Parliament.
The Reebok payouts are in (via MMAFighting) and if you weren’t in the main or co-main event they are the usual – terrible. Check out the list below.
Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Brian Ortega: $30,000
Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000 def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $30,000
Gunnar Nelson: $10,000 def. Alex Oliveira: $10,000
Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000
Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $15,000 def. Jimi Manuwa: $10,000
Nina Ansaroff: $5,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000
Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $10,000
Jessica Eye: $5,000 def. Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000
Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Eryk Anders: $5,000
Brad Katona: $3,500 def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000
Dhiego Lima: $5,000 def. Chad Laprise: $5,000
Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500
Aleksandar Rakic: $3,500 def. Devin Clark: $5,000