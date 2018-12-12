UFC 233 cancelled and UFC is rearranging 2019 schedule

UFC 233 was having a really tough time holding a main event down let alone one worthy of headlining it following this month’s Jones vs Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232. Brett Okamoto of ESPN broke the news on Twitter:

Breaking: UFC is rearranging its pay-per-view schedule. UFC 233 will no longer take place on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, due to a combination of factors. That PPV will change to another date, so 2019 will still feature the same amount of PPVs as originally planned. More info coming. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 12, 2018

Brett went on to tweet his theory about the reason for the cancellation:



It's no secret, a big reason UFC 233 thinned out is the UFC is stacking its first ESPN+ card on Jan. 19. Good news if you're a consumer, right? Get a deep card for less money one week early, and you don't have to pick between UFC and Bellator on Jan. 26. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 12, 2018

