UFC 233 cancelled and UFC is rearranging 2019 schedule

UFC 233 was having a really tough time holding a main event down let alone one worthy of headlining it following this month’s Jones vs Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232. Brett Okamoto of ESPN broke the news on Twitter:

Brett went on to tweet his theory about the reason for the cancellation:

What do you think should be the main event?

Please like & share: