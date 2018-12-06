ESPN+ card still lists Hardy despite backlash

When it was announced that former NFL player Greg Hardy was going to be competing at the same UFC event as Rachael Ostovich a lot of people got mad. In case you don’t know why – here’s the short version. Hardy was arrested for assault and threats against his ex-girlfriend but she never showed up to court to testify. The charges were therefore dropped and it was later revealed from ‘reliable sources’ that there was a civil settlement. Rachel Ostovich was recently the victim of a highly publicized domestic abuse incident and while the social media backlash has been brutal the UFC has been relatively quiet about it. Unless Hardy is removed this is the line-up for the UFC Fight Night 143 event on January 19th.

UFC On ESPN+ 1 Main Event:

125 lbs.: Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo vs. Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw

UFC On ESPN+ 1 Main Card, Prelims:

125 lbs.: Rachael Ostovich vs. Paige VanZant

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Belal Muhammad

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Glover Teixeira

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre

125 lbs.: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

265 lbs.: Allen Crowder vs. Greg Hardy