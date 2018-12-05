The “GOAT” Lobov makes unique offer to the UFC matchmakers involving charity

Artem Lobov is one of the most privileged fighters in the UFC. In fact some fans believe his friend Conor McGregor’s contract contains a clause where he must remain in the organization while the Irishman is on the roster. Artem is often entertaining no doubt but at what point do they say a 2-5 record in the UFC isn’t good enough to be considered elite. We hope he gets one more fight because he has offered to donate half of his purse to a children’s charity. His last payday totaled $22K and half of that would do some real good. Here’s what he tweeted…

Still here, still ready to go!! I'll donate half my purse to childrens charity, in case you needed another reason @danawhite . Where are the Fertittas when you need them, they always respected and rewarded the true fighter!!👊🇮🇪🇷🇺 — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) December 5, 2018