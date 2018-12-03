Dos Anjos issues statement on loss to Usman

View this post on Instagram

It has been 15 years fighting MMA, 10 years of UFC, 39 fights, being the first Brazilian champion in lightweight. A lot of stories to tell, several fights in my career, several scars that I carry on my body. The fighter life is just the same. One day you win and another day you lose, but even in defeat I am grateful for my team, coaches, family, friends, fans, sponsors and God for the opportunity to use my gifts and live from what I love the most. I will always react with strength and dignity, even when things do not go my way, I will trust in the Lord who is in control of everything, I will turn around and I will come back stronger. 💪🏼Nothing like getting home and realizing how blessed I am with a beautiful family👊🏼👊🏼 THANK YOU EVERYONE 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼||<><><>|| São 15 anos lutando MMA, 10 anos de UFC, 39 lutas, sendo o primeiro campeão brasileiro no peso leve. Muita história pra contar, várias brigas na carreira, diversas marcas que carrego na carcassa. Vida de lutador é assim mesmo. Um dia ganha no outro perde, mas mesmo na derrota sou grato pela minha equipe, treinadores, família, amigos, fãs, patrocinadores e à Deus pela oportunidade de usar meus dons e viver daquilo que mais amo fazer. Sempre reagirei com força e dignidade, mesmo quando as coisas não sairem do meu jeito, confiarei no Senhor que está no controle de tudo, darei a volta por cima e voltarei fortalecido. 💪🏼Nada como chegar em casa e perceber como sou abençoado com uma família linda👊🏼👊🏼 MUITO OBRIGADO A TODOS 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #JesusFirst #TeamRDA #RafaelDosAnjos #DosAnjosPhotography #DosAnjosInc #EvolveMMA<> #RDA #Respect #Discipline #Attitude #rvcasport #aguaboaoficial #ufc