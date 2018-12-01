UFCAdelaide live results and video highlights

ProMMAnow.com will have live fight results and video highlights of all the action tonight from UFC Fight Night 142 taking place at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia. Former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos returns to action to do battle with unbeaten Aussie Tai Tuivasa in the night’s main event. Also on the card the legendary Maurico “Shogun” Rua faces Tyson Pedro, and the always heavy-handed Mark Hunt will face-off with Justin Willis.
UFC Adelaide results:
Main card (Fox Sports 1)
- Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Light Heavyweight Maurício Rua vs. Tyson Pedro
- Heavyweight Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis
- Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Tony Martin
- Featherweight Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Light Heavyweight Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute
Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)
- Welterweight Yushin Okami vs. Alexey Kunchenko
- Flyweight Wilson Reis vs. Ben Nguyen
- Welterweight Keita Nakamura vs. Salim Touahri
- Flyweight Elias Garcia vs. Kai Kara-France
Early Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Lightweight: Christos Giagos def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-28)
- Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov def. Alex Gorgees via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
UFC Adelaide video highlights:
