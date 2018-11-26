Alberto Del Rio says he’s returning to MMA next year

Alberto Del Rio is known primarily for being a former WWE wrestler and for his tumultuous previous relationship with current WWE Smackdown general manager Paige. Hardcore MMA fans will also tell you he competed in Pride in 2004 and ended an impressive international run of 6-1 back in 2010. He has bounced back and forth between pro wrestling promotions for the past few years but that may be over given how serious it appears about returning to MMA competition. Here’s what he said on Busted Open radio about an estimated time frame for putting on the gloves and stepping back in to the cage (via Wrestling Inc).

…end of March, beginning of April.. My last pro fight was 11, 12 years ago in Japan. Of course I train every single day, but it is different to be in shape and into fighting shape and I am getting into fighting shape. I am doing this for the right reasons. I am not only doing this for the money–although, don’t get me wrong, the money is fantastic, but I am doing it for other reasons than just the money.

I am training everyday (in Texas), but of course now I am 40 and have a group of people telling me. Of course, I was trying to train the same way and eating the same way, but no, you have to change certain stuff if you want to continue training that way then you have to change the way you are eating and your sleeping patterns and all of those things. Of course I am no expert. I know a lot but that is why I have my nutritionist and my personal trainer. I went with my friends to ‘Boxers and Brawlers’ in San Antonio to train the way I am supposed to train when you are 40, but doing it at a higher level. I have a lot of good people, good friends helping me with this. I always take everything serious when it comes to my career and my life, but this decision to go back to the cage is a big decision for me.