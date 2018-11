Undisputed UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been the target of former interim champ Colby Covington’s ire for a while now. Tyron had been relatively quiet until recently when he uncorked the dissing bottle and poured Covington a full glass. In this video he says he paid the trash talking Colby to be a sparring partner and that he sees him as nothing more than a punching bag. Check it out…

