VIDEO: Flashback to Coaches Ortiz and Liddell exploding on TUF

Tonight we finally get that third fight between former UFC light heavyweight champions Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell originally promised to us back in June of 2010. To get up for the rematch we go back to when the two legends were coaching opposing teams on a season of the UFC reality show ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and scheduled to get it on one last time at UFC 115. A withdrawal by Ortiz from the bout infuriated Liddell leading to Rich Franklin stepping in to replace him. Rich would knock out Chuck forcing him in to retirement and seemingly squashing any hopes of getting that third fight. Before they fulfill their promise under the Golden Boy banner tonight check out one of the moments that kept their feud alive.

Please like & share: