Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 PPV live stream, full fight card and start time

Two MMA legends and rivals will return to the cage this Saturday, Nov. 24, as former UFC light heavyweight champions Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell and Tito Ortiz face-off in a trilogy fight from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The two will headline a mixed martial arts card promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

Although Liddell won their first two fights, he's been retired for eight years now while Ortiz has stayed active. And for that reason Ortiz is considered the betting odds favorite in their trilogy fight.

The Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 PPV undercard also boasts several UFC veterans including “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Gleison Tibau, Efrain Escudero, Walel Watson and others. The pay-per-view kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday and the cost is $39.99. Unless you order it on Black Friday (Nov. 23) and the cost is $19.99.

The full Liddell vs. Ortiz PPV fight card includes:

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota