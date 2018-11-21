Final stare down for Liddell vs Ortiz 3 takes us back

To keep it real like we always do here at PMN we weren’t sure if Chuck Liddell versus Tito Ortiz III was going to be on our watch list. Two guys outside of their prime with a combined age of around 90 years old climbing in a cage for some hammy pulling, Ben Gay inducing action. Watching this final face off today we might have changed our minds. It was a time warp, a flashback to the days when mixed martial arts was on the rise and future Legends were fighting each other almost monthly. Both Chuck and Tito look like they are taking this seriously and the intensity looks to legitimately still hide underneath their calm exterior. This is the last face off before they throw down on Saturday for Golden Boy.

