Dillashaw reportedly dropping to 125 for flyweight title fight

Things are getting freaky in the UFC.

Just recently it was announced that the consensus UFC flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson was traded to ONE in exchange for undefeated welterweight Ben Askren. Then “confirmed” reports were flying around that the 125 pound division was being shutdown. Keeping that in mind the latest news bit is probably the biggest head-scratcher in recent memory, courtesy of ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

TJ Dillashaw has been asking for a chance to move to 125 to win a second belt all year. UFC hasn’t revealed its plan for that division, but it would appear to be on borrowed time. Jan. 26 could very well be the last flyweight title fight in UFC history, but not certain yet.

So let us get this straight. Bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw will be fighting the 125 pound champ Henry Cejudo who apparently rules over a soon to be non-existent division? Just so TJ can be a two division champ? Reportedly, Cejudo would get a shot at TJ’s bantamweight belt following the fight at flyweight. Things are really messy but I think everyone is betting on UFC’s flyweights following Johnson to ONE. Would they have shut down the division if Johnson pulled in ratings and will they keep it closed if Dillashaw wins and the fight with Cejudo pulls in solid numbers?