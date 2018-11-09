Rick Story retires from fighting

Rick Story has officially retired from a fighting career that included a 7 year stretch in the UFC where he amassed an admirable 12-7 record . His last bout for the organization was a TKO loss to Cowboy Cerrone back at UFC 202. Almost two years later he began fighting for the Professional Fighting League where he went 2-1. His retirement ends a pro career (21-10) that started back in 2007 . Here is his official announcement which came via Twitter…

We wish you all the best in the future Rick and thanks for all of the memories.