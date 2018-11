Is that a track suit or a sauna suit? That’s the first question Conor McGregor asked one time rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Instagram. After news broke that Floyd would be fighting in RIZIN on December 31st against a kickboxer it almost broke the keyboards of MMA internet warriors everywhere. Conor was swift to clickety clack on Instagram himself about the press conference picture below. It was brutal.



Rush Hour 5 with Floyd? We’d watch it!