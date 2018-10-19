Dillashaw cool with causing Garbrandt career spiral

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has knocked out Cody Garbrandt twice. Once to take his title and the other while defending it against him. After the first loss Cody had a few meltdowns but it wasn’t until after the second one that he started to show cracks in his armor. He’s had more than a few tirades and they have not gone unnoticed by TJ. Going by what Dillashaw told MMAJunkie recently the champ is more than cool with it, he’s happy with it.

Hell yeah I’m cool with how it unfolded. It’s exactly as I said it was going to go down. I told you I was going to knock him out in the first round, I did. I said I’d ruin his career, I’m doing it. The guy is screwed at 135. He should have went back to the drawing board and gotten better, but he talked his way into an ass-whooping.

There is little to no chance that a third fight will occur unless the stars align if and when TJ loses the belt. For now Cody is stuck with the two losses and the desire for revenge. TJ on the other hand is riding high and it doesn’t look that he’s going to stop reminding Garbrandt of it anytime soon.