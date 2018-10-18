We may actually be getting the Thompson vs Lawler fight after all

Stephen Thompson spoke with MMANytt recently and he says the discussions for a bout with Robbie Lawler may actually happen after all. There’s one big roadblock and that’s the ‘yes’ response from Lawler’s side which is holding it up. Thompson vs Lawler would be a very exciting fight given the aggressive styles of the two and their willingness to fearlessly exchange. Both fighters are 1-2 in their last 3 and both are coming off of a loss to highly ranked opponents. Lawler lost a decision to former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos back in December of 2017, and Stephen Thompson lost to recent title challenger Darren Till in May of this year.

Thompson is eager to get this bout finalized:

It’s all up to him right now. We’re both coming off a knee injury. He also ended up tearing his MCL in his last fight with dos Anjos, but I think he’s back in the gym now training. I really want this fight, but to be honest with you the ball is now in his court. I tried poking at him a little via social media and we’ve been in contact with his management. It sounds like he wants to make it happen so we’re just kind of just waiting on him. He’s a guy I’ve been wanting to face for a long time now; ever since he won the title. I personally thought he was going to beat Tyron Woodley, but it didn’t end up happening that way. I’ve been wanting to step out into the Octagon with him for a while now. I’ve been a huge fan of his and I’ve been watching him ever since the days of Strikeforce. He’s just a good guy and super tough. His stand-up is great and he never takes a step back. Those are the guys that I want to face off against and I think it would be fireworks if we fought.

What do you think about this fight? Is it something you want to see?