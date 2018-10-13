Wait what? Eddie Alvarez signs with ONE

When we saw this news earlier today it took us by surprise although we have no doubt it made our friend Rich Franklin happy.

According to Ariel Helwani former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed with the ONE organization.

Eddie is one the biggest free-agents out there and ONE landing him on the roster is a huge grab for them. The speculation really went into full swing when ONE Chairman Chatri Sityodtong kicked it in to overdrive with this tweet:



An official and probably significant push from the organization about the signing will most likely come very quickly and heavily. What do you think of Eddie leaving the UFC?