UFC 229 live results and play-by-play

UFC 229 takes place this evening from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They’re calling it “the biggest fight in UFC history” as former two-division champ Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon after two years away to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title he never lost. Top lightweight contenders Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson will meet in the co-main with the winner most likely earning a shot at the winner of Khabib vs. McGregor. We’ll have live results of all the action starting with the Fight Pass prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET and play-by-play commentary for the PPV main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.
UFC 229 Results:
Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
- Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor
- Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
- Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
- Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)
- Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
- Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
