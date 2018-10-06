UFC 229 live results and play-by-play

UFC 229 takes place this evening from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They’re calling it “the biggest fight in UFC history” as former two-division champ Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon after two years away to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title he never lost. Top lightweight contenders Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson will meet in the co-main with the winner most likely earning a shot at the winner of Khabib vs. McGregor. We’ll have live results of all the action starting with the Fight Pass prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET and play-by-play commentary for the PPV main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the UFC 229 PPV live stream online

UFC 229 Results:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

UFC 229 PPV Play-By-Play:

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Round 1 –

Round 2 –

Round 3 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Round 1 –

Round 2 –

Round 3 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Round 1 –

Round 2 –

Round 3 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Round 1 –

Round 2 –

Round 3 –

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor – for lightweight title

Round 1 –

Round 2 –

Round 3 –

Round 4 –

Round 5 –

OFFICIAL RESULT: