Watch UFC 229 live stream online

Conor McGregor returns Saturday, Oct. 6, to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. There’s a lot of bad blood between these two and Conor is looking to reclaim the championship he never lost against the undefeated Nurmagomedov. In the co-main event former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will battle fellow 155-pound contender Tony Ferguson and the winner very well could get the title shot against the winner of Khabib and McGregor. The UFC 229 pay-per-view main card also includes a light heavyweight showdown between Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes, a heavyweight matchup between heavy-hitters Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov, as well as a women’s strawweight fight between former Invicta champ Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.

Fight fans can watch an HD live stream of the UFC 229 pay-per-view card below starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for the cost of $64.99 (via Youtube).