UFC 229 fight card, start time, viewing options

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor takes place this evening (Saturday, Oct. 6) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against former two-division champ Conor McGregor in the main event. Top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will square-off in the co-main event.

Here’s the full UFC 229 fight card along with start times for the UFC Fight Pass early prelims, the televised prelims on FS1, and the PPV main card:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Options for watching UFC 229 pay-per-view main card: