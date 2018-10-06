UFC 229 fight card, start time, viewing options

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor takes place this evening (Saturday, Oct. 6) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against former two-division champ Conor McGregor in the main event. Top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will square-off in the co-main event.

Here’s the full UFC 229 fight card along with start times for the UFC Fight Pass early prelims, the televised prelims on FS1, and the PPV main card:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

  • Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor
  • Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

  • Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
  • Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
  • Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

  • Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
  • Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Options for watching UFC 229 pay-per-view main card:

  1. Watch the UFC 229 PPV live stream in HD online here on ProMMAnow.com
  2. Order through your cable or satellite provider (DIRECTV, AT&T, Verizon FIOS, Comcast, DISH, Mediacom, etc.)
  3. Order through TV/Set Top Box (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Playstation, Samsung Apps, LG Smart)
  4. Order online though UFC Fight Pass, Amazon Prime or UFC.TV
  5. Order through Google Play or Apple App Store for tablet or mobile devices
  6. Watch at participating sports bars
Please like & share: