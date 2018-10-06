UFC 229 fight card, start time, viewing options

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor takes place this evening (Saturday, Oct. 6) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his title on the line against former two-division champ Conor McGregor in the main event. Top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will square-off in the co-main event.
Here’s the full UFC 229 fight card along with start times for the UFC Fight Pass early prelims, the televised prelims on FS1, and the PPV main card:
Main Card (Pay-Per-View – 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)
- Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor
- Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Light Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
- Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
- Women’s Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)
- Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
- Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
Options for watching UFC 229 pay-per-view main card:
- Watch the UFC 229 PPV live stream in HD online here on ProMMAnow.com
- Order through your cable or satellite provider (DIRECTV, AT&T, Verizon FIOS, Comcast, DISH, Mediacom, etc.)
- Order through TV/Set Top Box (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Playstation, Samsung Apps, LG Smart)
- Order online though UFC Fight Pass, Amazon Prime or UFC.TV
- Order through Google Play or Apple App Store for tablet or mobile devices
- Watch at participating sports bars
