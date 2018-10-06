Wild brawl ensues after UFC 229 main event, McGregor attacked by Khabib teammate

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov mostly dominated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and made him tap to a rear-naked choke at 3:03 of the 4th round. Following the fight Khabib jumped the cage and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Then Khabib’s teammate jumped into the cage and suckered punched Conor from behind. It was pure mayhem like we’ve never seen before inside the octagon. Check out the footage below.

Khabib chokes out McGregor and a wild brawl ensues. A spectacular event has devolved into chaos. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DwghjJIq8F — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) October 7, 2018



In the words of the immortal Gus Johnson, “Sometimes these things happen in MMA.”