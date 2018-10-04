Three Fighters who will not be returning to MMA

Mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, so it comes as no surprise when fighters call time on their careers. McGregor returns this weekend at UFC 229 to face off against the unbeaten Russian, Khabib Nurmagomedov. This did not seem likely as McGregor has been absent for two years during which time he competed in a boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr, with many people saying the Irishman would not return to the UFC. This is all in the past now and sets up what is likely to be the biggest fight in the history of the sport.

3) Evan Dunham

Following his knockout defeat at UFC Fight Night 137, Evan Dunham announced his retirement, when he stated in he would not be returning to MMA: 36 year old Dunham had had a successful fight career fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was renowned for his top level striking, BJJ and his will to win.

He finished his career with a record of 18-8-1 in which he also received four Fight of the Night bonuses and one Submission of the Night. He finished his career with a run of two defeats and a draw, with his last victory coming back in 2016, in which he defeated Rick Glenn, via unanimous decision. A true warrior of the sport.

2) Miesha Tate

Following her decision loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Miesha Tate announced her retirement from the sport. This came as a surprise at the time considering she was still fighting at the top of the sport and was the UFC title holder prior to her UFC 200 defeat to Amanda Nunes just eight months before. She has been quoted recently in saying she does not feel she is missing anything and has no plans for returning to the UFC.

The 32 year old was a true champion of the sport and renowned for her submission and wrestling game. She was awarded three Fight Night bonuses in the UFC; these being one Performance of the Night and two Fight of the Nights; she finished her career with 18 victories from her 25 bouts.

1) Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was a dominant champion before the latter stages of her career and retirement. She has now moved over to a career in films and WWE so it would be a major shock if she were to return to MMA. She finished her fighting career with a record of 12-2-0 in which she won her first 12 fights in succession. At this time she was the most dominant female fighter in the UFC and helped take the company to where it is today with Conor McGregor. She only went past the first round once in those 12 victories, when defeating the previously mentioned Miesha Tate via a third round submission at UFC 168. She finished her career with two knockout defeats, one to Holly Holm and finally Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.