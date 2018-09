Bellator 206 promises to be fireworks with Rampage Jackson and rival Wanderlei Silva fight for a 4th time, the welterweight Grand Prix kicks off, and the main event is a whopper. Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald moves up to middleweight to face the division champ Gegard Mousasi. Tomorrow night the action commences but before then you can watch the weigh-ins for the event right here at 5PM ET.

