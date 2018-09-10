UFC Moscow main card odds have little in the way of real surprises

The main event for Fight Night Moscow is Mark Hunt vs Alexey Oleinik and it goes down on September 15th at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium. The card also boasts a fight between Andrei Arlovski and Shamil Abdurakhimov and most if not all odds sites have Arlovski as the underdog. To be honest most of the odds sites are uniform across the board meaning few surprises overall for the event which airs entirely on UFC’s Fight Pass. Check out the latest odds from Bovada for the event’s main card below.

Heavyweight

Mark Hunt (-235) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (+185) Light Heavyweight

Jan Błachowicz (-115) vs. Nikita Krylov (-115) Heavyweight

Andrei Arlovski (+110) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (-140) Welterweight

Alexey Kunchenko (-450) vs. Thiago Alves (+325)

What do you think of these odds?