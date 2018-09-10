UFC Moscow main card odds have little in the way of real surprises

The main event for Fight Night Moscow is Mark Hunt vs Alexey Oleinik and it goes down on September 15th at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium. The card also boasts a fight between Andrei Arlovski and Shamil Abdurakhimov and most if not all odds sites have Arlovski as the underdog. To be honest most of the odds sites are uniform across the board meaning few surprises overall for the event which airs entirely on UFC’s Fight Pass. Check out the latest odds from Bovada for the event’s main card below.
Heavyweight
Mark Hunt (-235) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (+185)
Light Heavyweight
Jan Błachowicz (-115) vs. Nikita Krylov (-115)
Heavyweight
Andrei Arlovski (+110) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (-140)
Welterweight
Alexey Kunchenko (-450) vs. Thiago Alves (+325)
