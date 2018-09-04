Chael Sonnen explains why he thinks Conor McGregor is doing less media for UFC 229

UFC 229 is coming up fast. It goes down on October 6th in Las Vegas and boasts the most anticipated fight of the year. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the odds on favorite over the challenger and megastar Conor McGregor. Reports from insiders like Dave Meltzer are claiming that the UFC is frustrated with Conor’s lack of media participation. Is he being a diva or is he taking this fight so seriously that he is living at the gym in preparation. Listen to Chael Sonnen’s honest take…

Please like & share: