Latest odds for UFC 228 main and co main event

UFC 228 may not have the hype of UFC 229 but it does have two championship bouts. Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley defends against Darren Till in the final fight of the night. Till was given the opportunity when interim champ Colby Covington announced he was injured.

The co-main event of the evening is Valentina Shevchenko getting a shot at women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano. Valentina came very close to becoming the bantamweight champion when she fought Amanda Nunes. She lost the fight via split decision and decided to move to the flyweight division where she found success in her first fight. Shevchenko has alot of kickboxing and muay thai fighting experience which is probably why she is the favorite. The odds for this bout are jaw dropping.

Check out the odds for both fights and let us know what you think.

Tyron Woodley (c) -112 vs. Darren Till -108

Women’s Flyweight Nicco Montaño + 850 (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko -1400

You read that right. Shevchenko vs Montano’s odds are ridiculously lopsided while Woodley vs Till is way too close to call.