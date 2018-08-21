Watch Rousey arm bar Stephanie McMahon on last night’s RAW

Ronda Rousey is without a doubt the most legitimate female wrestler on WWE’s roster right now. Her Wrestlemania debut earlier this year was well received and cemented her as someone who took the business seriously. After achieving a childhood dream of hers by capturing the women’s title on Sunday, Ronda appeared on RAW for a ceremony hosted by Stephanie McMahon. Ronda became agitated by Steph’s comments and put her in an arm bar possibly setting up another Ronda vs Stephanie McMahon match at Wrestlemania 35 next year. Check it out…

Please like & share: