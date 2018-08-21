VIDEO: HHH says he has booked a blockbuster match for himself and Cena return date

Last night on WWE RAW the fans in attendance and watching at home got a pleasant surprise. HHH appeared and announced that he will be facing The Undertaker again and the match will go down at WWE Super Show Down in Australia on October 6, 2018. Not only will HHH face Taker but we will also see the return of John Cena who will take on familiar foe Kevin Owens. No more matches have been finalized but it needs to be stacked since Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 229 takes place on the same day. Check it out…

