Andrea Lee’s husband has warrant issued for his arrest

According to a report from MMAMania and Twitter user Suzanne Davis there is an arrest warrant for the husband of UFC fighter Andrea Lee. Donny Aaron is accused of domestic violence where one of the most heinous pieces of the allegations is him trying to burn Lee with a cigarette. Here is the release that Suzanne Davis posted…

Shreveport Police have procured a warrant for a man in connection with an early August domestic incident.On Aug. 5, 2018, Shreveport Police received reports of a domestic abuse battery that occurred in the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive. Arriving officers learned that 43-year-old Donald Aaron, of the 4200 block of Wildwood Drive, allegedly battered the victim causing minor injury. Officers interviewed witnesses and the victim and collected physical evidence. Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to the case and following additional interviews, procured warrants for Aaron charging him with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery and one count of False Imprisonment. His bond totals $2,500.00. Investigators believe that Aaron may be in Georgia. Police are asking anyone with information on Aaron’s exact whereabouts to contact investigators at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app P3 Tips.

Donny was involved in another controversy over his offensive tattoos in which he was defended strongly by the very wife he is accused of harming.