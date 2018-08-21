Dana White straight up doesn’t care what fighters think of his comments

Dana White can be brutal at times. If you perform sub par in the UFC he is going to let you and everyone else know about it. Whether it be Demian Maia vs Anderson Silva who were both verbally destroyed for their lackluster UFC 112 main event or Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis under performing at UFC 226. Maybe it’s Tyron Woodley in just about every performance ever, no one is safe from the wrath of Dana. Here’s what he said about publicly criticizing fighters when he feels they deserve it via MMAWeekly…

Guess what, this isn’t the fun business,. You don’t get to go out and put on a terrible performance and act like you just did something incredible. The guys that I went after and the guys that I did that to, if you watched their performances and what happened that night, most of them deserved it.

What do you think? Does Dana go too far sometimes?