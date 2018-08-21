Romero gives update on injury status and potential return

Yoel Romero appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and he was asked about when he may potentially return to the UFC. Romero lost to UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in a hard hitting back and forth bout. He suffered a few injuries including a broken orbital which must heal before he returns. Here’s what he told Ariel…

Maybe four or five months. The doctor said, ‘Yoel needs more time.’ You know me. If you give me somebody, I take it. But you need to be smart. When the doctor says, ‘You’re ready,’ you can go. I’m waiting. My eye is not ready. I want to fight, but it is what it is. The doctor said, ‘Yoel cannot fight.’ I want to fight on this card, this show. Anytime you have an opportunity to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, you’re making history. But I need to wait.

It was rumored he would return at UFC 230 but Yoel just shut the speculation down.