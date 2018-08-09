Dillashaw not okay with Cruz getting immediate title shot on return

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw doesn’t shy away from fights and he feels others should earn them like he did. Former champ Dominick Cruz has publicly stated he wants a title shot when and if he comes back. Cruz hasn’t competed since December of 2016 when he lost his belt to Cody Garbrandt.

It’s not too much of a stretch to think that a dormant former champion coming back believes they should get a title shot, cough cough – Georges St-Pierre – cough. With the bantamweight division stacked, fans tend to agree with Dillashaw about earning a chance to wear the belt. Here’s what he said on the Below the Belt podcast:

The one thing I have against Cruz is that he feels entitled to this rematch, he feels entitled to this title fight. You haven’t been active. If you had been active, sure you deserve the title match. But you want to be sidelined for two years saying that you’re ‘injured’ and then all of a sudden I’m looking for a contender and you want to be like ‘I’m ready’. You just want to pass murderer’s row up, you don’t want to have to challenge yourself whatsoever. To me it’s a little p–sy move.