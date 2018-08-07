Miesha Tate says she understands Nate Diaz’s frustrations

Depending on what day of the week it is determines whether or not a Diaz brother is pissed at the UFC. During the recent UFC 25th anniversary press conference Nate Diaz stormed out apparently due to a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor UFC 229 championship bout promo. It was speculated that McGregor would come back and face Diaz in a big money, trilogy ending bout so it was understandably irritating to Nate who will instead face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230. Or will he? Now he’s claiming he won’t fight on the card and tweeted, “F&*^ the UFC”.

Former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate says she understands how he feels and she discussed it on Sirius XM Fight Nation:

I would feel the same way as Nate does. Nate has a different personality than I do, he’s expressive in a different way, but of course [I would be mad]. I remember when I threatened retirement because I was so pissed off that they had promised that I would fight Ronda and then they ended up switching that out and having Holly [Holm] but they didn’t tell me. It’s the same thing that happened to Nate, essentially, it’s just that Nate was in front of everybody. I was pissed too, believe me.

What do you think? Is Diaz overreacting?