Dillon Danis is Conor McGregor’s jiu jitsu training partner and after rolling with the former two division champion he doesn’t believe lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov can get the job done. Conor faces Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in his first UFC fight since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their infamous boxing match. On Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show for ESPN we got to hear Dillon go in to more detail on why he feels Conor is going to win.

